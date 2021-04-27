Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice, 4-27-21

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for MCNEILL Mchenry Rd., Ricky Hickman Rd., Poplarville, and surrounding area who were without water on April 26, 2021 due to a broken water line.

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

Samples will be sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. When we receive the results back, we will lift the boil water notice. if you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 601-798-3103.