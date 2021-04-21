Pearl River basketball hosting high school all-star games

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River is back in the all-star business. The men’s and women’s basketball teams announced Tuesday they are bringing back their annual high school all-star games. The two programs will host four games on May 4 inside the Marvin R. White Coliseum on PRCC’s Poplarville campus.

There will be a girls underclassmen game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a boy’s underclassmen game. The girls and boys senior showdowns are set for 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. respectively. Eligible basketball players must be a current high school student — Class of 2021-2024 — and reside in PRCC’s six-county district of Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Pearl River and Marion.

The games are intended to help underclassmen showcase their talents while providing graduating seniors one last opportunity to suit up before going on to college.

The rosters are strictly selected from nominations. High school coaches are asked to submit names of qualified student athletes to women’s assistant coach Christalah Lyons at (469) 449-4545 or clyons@prcc.edu; or men’s assistant coach Hayden Harkins at (813) 416-8638 or hharkins@prcc.edu.