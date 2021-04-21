April 21, 2021

Paving update in city of Picayune

By Special to the Item

Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

There will be a second paving crew assigned to pave East Canal Street, Telly Road and West Canal Street beginning Wednesday night, April 21st. Depending on current workloads, schedules and weather conditions, the plan at this time is that paving crews will begin with East Canal, then move to Telly Road and will possibly start West Canal on Sunday night, April 25th.

