One person killed in shooting

One person was fatally injured in a shooting that occurred in Picayune Sunday at approximately 11:35 a.m.

The Picayune Police Department has identified a suspect, but that suspect is not in custody as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, said Assistant Police Chief Dustin Moeller. Police believe the suspect is still in the area.

The FBI has been called in to assist the police department in the investigation because gang activity is suspected to be involved in the incident, said Moeller.

“They have resources that we don’t have, so when we can take advantage of those resources we like to do that,” said Moeller.

The name of the deceased has not been released yet, but will be once next of kin are notified.

The call came in at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sunday that a shooting had occurred on Fern Drive. One person was shot and he died on the scene, said Moeller. No one else was injured in the incident. At this time, the department is still in the process of tracking down witnesses.

“We are working a very active investigation. I’ve got all my investigators on it,” said Moeller.