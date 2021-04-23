Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Falls in SEC Championships Quarterfinals to No. 5 Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 13 Ole Miss (11-10, 7-5 SEC) came up short, 4-1, versus No. 5 Tennessee (22-3, 10-2 SEC) in the SEC Championships Quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ole Miss has lost at the racquets of the Volunteers three times this season. All three matches were away from Oxford and two were in neutral site tournaments (ITA Kickoff Weekend at UNC, Jan. 22). The Rebels won one singles match versus the Volunteers on Wednesday.

Tennessee grasped an early 1-0 lead on the Rebels by sweeping the Rebels in doubles. The Volunteers took No. 2 and No. 3 Doubles over the Rebels. Ole Miss’ No. 1 ranked doubles team of Finn Reynolds and Tim Sandkaulen had their match go unfinished in a marquee matchup versus No. 3 Pat Harper and Adam Walter. Reynolds and Sandkaulen had trailed Harper and Walton 4-3 at the time play was abandoned in doubles due to Tennessee’s point clinch. The Rebels had won doubles in six of seven matches entering the match versus the Volunteers.

Ole Miss fell behind 3-0 to Tennessee after dropping No. 4 and No. 5 singles. The Rebels fell to the Volunteers at No. 4 and No. 5 singles in all three matches played this season.

Lukas Engelhardt won for Ole Miss at No. 6 singles to narrow the Volunteers’ lead to 3-1. Engelhardt defeated Tennessee’s Andrew Rogers in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4. Engelhardt won his first career match played in the SEC Championships. He earned his third victory this season for the Rebels.

The Volunteers clinched the match on Court No. 1. No. 13 Walton defeated No. 17 Reynolds in three sets, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, to end the match. Reynolds had narrowly lost to Walton in two tiebreaks earlier this season on Feb. 28.

Singles No. 2 and No. 3 went unfinished with No. 32 Sandkaulen trailing 4-2 in the second set, and No. 34 Slavic entering the third set after taking the second in a tiebreak.

Singles Results

No. 13 Adam Walton (UT) def. No. 17 Finn Reynolds, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

No. 11 Johannus Monday (UT) vs. No. 32 Tim Sandkaulen, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 4-2 (unfinished)

No. 34 Nikola Slavic vs. No. 50 Martim Prata (UT), 3-6, 7-6 (1) (unfinished)

Luca Wiedenmann (UT) def. John Hallquist Lithén, 6-3, 6-1

No. 92 Giles Hussey (UT) def. Simon Junk, 6-2, 6-0

Lukas Engelhardt def. Andrew Rogers (UT), 7-6, 6-4

Doubles Results

No. 3 Pat Harper/Adam Walton (UT) vs. No. 1 Finn Reynolds/Tim Sandkaulen, 4-3 (unfinished)

Johannus Monday/Martim Prata (UT) def. Brady Draheim/Simon Junk, 6-2

Giles Hussey/Mark Wallner (UT) def. Jakob Cadonau/Jan Soren Hain, 6-1

Coming Up

The Rebels await their selection for the NCAA tournament. The selection show is at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 3. The selection show will be live streamed on NCAA.com. Regional NCAA action begins on Friday, May 7. Ole Miss, currently ranked No. 13 in the nation, looks to be one of 16 teams to host a regional draw.

Selection for the men’s individual singles and doubles tournaments will be released at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 4.

For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMTennis, on Facebook at OleMissMTennis and on Instagram at OleMissMTennis, follow Coach Hansson on Twitter at @TennisToby.