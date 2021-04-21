Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Gabriela Calvillo-Lemoine

Gabriela Calvillo-Lemoine, a Spanish teacher at Pearl River Central High School, was named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Gabriela teaches students the intricacies of Spanish 1 and 2 at the campus. She has been teaching for a total of 30 years, two of those years were spent in Poland, 24 were in Mexico and the last four have been at PRC.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is opening a student’s eyes to the world, helping them grow, helping them set goals for the future and showing them how to understand and accept other cultures.

“I love learning and enjoy the cultural differences we can find in the world,” Gabriela said.

Something many may not know about Gabriela is she has lived in four different countries and speaks five languages.