MHP issues silver alert for Hinds County man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 47-year-old John Omoijate Areghan of Clinton, MS, in Hinds County.
He is described as a black male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Saturday, April 10, 2021, at about 10:00 am in the 100 block of Las Pueblos Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction wearing blue jeans.
Family members say John Omoijate Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of John Omoijate Areghan, contact Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.
Guy announces candidacy for Picayune mayor
