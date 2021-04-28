April 28, 2021

  • 82°

Men’s Basketball tryout scheduled Saturday

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s basketball coach Tim Ryan will hold a tryout on May 1

The tryout will be held at the Weathers-Wentzell Center at Perk starting at 9 a.m. It is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. The tryout will cost $30 per player.

It is open to all unsigned players who meet NJCAA and MACCC eligibility standards. Bring practice clothing and shoes, as well as a current physical.

For more information, contact assistant coach Lane Below at william.below@mgccc.edu.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar