Lady Eagles add Macy Weaver to roster

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis announced the signing of graduate transfer Macy Weaver on Wednesday evening.

“I am thrilled to have Macy Weaver join our program,” McNelis said. “Macy brings a level of maturity that we need after completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Arkansas. She is a young lady that is very goal oriented in every aspect of her life, not only on the basketball court, but also in the classroom and her everyday life. She’s going to bring some valuable experience that we so desperately need in the post.”

Weaver joins the Lady Eagles after spending the last four seasons as a Razorback. As a freshman, she played in 20 games averaging 1.4 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game. She had a season-best four blocks and played great defense helping spur a comeback effort at UTEP, while scoring a season-best seven points going 3-for-4 from the field at No. 9 South Carolina. She was limited by injuries in both her sophomore and junior seasons, and saw action in seven games as a senior, where she averaged 0.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 4.7 minutes per game.

The Davis Junction, Ill. native was a three-sport athlete in high school, and ranked No. 9 in the country as a junior averaging 18.4 rebounds per game with 313 defensive and 148 offensive boards. As a senior, Weaver averaged 19.9 points per game and earned Associated Press All-State Second-Team honors in class 3A.