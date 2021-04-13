High Water Forces Closure on Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge; steps taken to protect wildlife and visitors,

Pearl, LA — Water levels on the Pearl River have exceeded 15.5 feet at the Pearl River gauge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is closing Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge to camping and hunting activities until the river level drops below 15.5 feet. This action has been taken to meet refuge regulations in place to protect wildlife and citizens visiting the Refuge.

Waters levels are expected to remain at or above 15.5 feet for the next several days. Camping and established hunting seasons will resume when water levels drop below 15.5 feet at the gauge at Pearl River.

River levels on the Pearl River can be checked through the National Weather Service office in Slidell, Louisiana at 985-649-0357, or at http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lix&gage=perl1

Boaters are advised to use extreme caution during high river levels.

For more information, please contact the refuge headquarters at 985-882-2000.