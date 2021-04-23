Hazel Janell Easterling
Funeral Services for Hazel Janell Easterling, age 69, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Sones Chapel Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Mrs. Denise Weems will officiate the service.
A native of Picayune, MS, she was a nurse. Janell was a loving mother who was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew J. Thigpen and Verdie C. Burge Thigpen; father of her sons, Charles E. Easterling; brother, Jerry W. (Reba) Thigpen , Sr.; sister, Jacqueline (Julius) Kellar.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Sean A. Easterling, Shane E. Easterling, Shae E. Easterling and Shadd A. Easterling; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
Deborah Lee
Funeral Services for Deborah Marie Lee, age 59, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, will be... read more