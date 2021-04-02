A Celebration of Life for Gleeson Murphy, Sr., age 68, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, was held Thursday, April 1, 2021.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired Merchant Marine. Gleeson will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

