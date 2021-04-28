Daniel Waters

Funeral Services for Daniel Richard Edward Waters, age 76, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Unity Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dr. Casey Williams and Rev. Shad Kennedy will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he relocated to Picayune, MS in the mid nineties.

He was married to the love of his life for 50 years; she kept the twinkle in his eye. He was self-taught on numerous instruments including the dulcimer, piano, guitar and harmonica, he was already a proficient trumpet player.

He enjoyed flying RC planes as a hobby. He was a US Army National Guard Veteran. He was a retired Chevron Sea Plane and Helicopter Pilot who was certified to operate any and all aircraft Chevron had in its fleet during his tenure. He was accident free for over 41 years which was quite an accomplishment.

He was a loving grandfather whose grandchildren were his life. Dan was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He was a gentle, attentive, kind, loving, patient Godly man who loved the Lord with all his heart; a true gentleman who gave the best hugs. He was a role model and mentor to many people throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 devoted years, Mary Catharine “Cathy” Waters; parents, John “Jack” Edward Waters III and Jane Ross Waters; brothers, Brenner S. E. (Margaret “Peggy”) Waters and Russell C. Boe.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, John Edward (Laura) Waters IV, Theresa Rebecca (Dared) Jones and Mary Catharine (Casey) Williams; grandchildren, Ayla Williams, Olivia Jones, Taylor Jones, Chandler Williams, Caleb Jones, Caden Williams, Noah Jones and Daniel Bear Williams; brother, Michael J. E. (Janna) Waters; numerous nieces and nephews.

