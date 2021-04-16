Coming to a city near you – On the Road with Felder Rushing traveling garden party 

JACKSON, Miss. – The public is invited to the On the Road with Felder Rushing traveling garden party set for April 15 – May 15 at 11 cities across Mississippi. See locations here. Five sites will include a live broadcast of The Gestalt Gardener program, which airs Fridays at 9 a.m. on MPB Think Radio, that Rushing hosts.

All events are free and open to the public. The Mississippi Public Broadcasting Foundation is hosting the events, and some MPB staff will be present at certain locations.

While Felder will answer attendees’ specific gardening questions in person, he also plans to delve into other facets of his job. “I will be focusing on encouraging folks to relax (discussing) the psychological and social aspects of gardening outside the lines, including ways to get away with doing your own thing, without regard to what others think,” Rushing said. “I am encouraging folks to bring a well-rooted or potted plant for an informal swap and stuff for me to identify such as weeds, weird flowers, etc.”

Each event will feature Felder’s green garden truck, a plant swap, mystery plants to identify, signed copies of Felder’s new book, Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt and Other Determined Independent Gardeners, for purchase; MPB swag for purchase and swag for new MPB Foundation members or those who upgrade or renew membership.

There should be plenty of space to social distance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, face masks and, of course, gardening questions.

Review dates, times and locations of On the Road with Felder Rushing below. Asterisks indicate sites of live broadcasts: