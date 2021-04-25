Child dies during early morning storm

A 2-year-old child was died when a tree fell on the roof of the mobile home during an early morning storm Saturday at about 3 a.m. Four volunteer fire departments responded along with Pearl River County Sheriff Department deputies. The tree fell on on home located at 679 Stanford Rd., Poplarville. National weather service estimated 65 to 75 mph straight line winds occurred during the storm.

First responders want to thank Adrian & Colton Dedeaux for bringing their heavy equipment and removing the tree so the body could be recovered.