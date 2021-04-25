April 25, 2021

  • 61°

Child dies during early morning storm

By Special to the Item

Published 7:18 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021

A 2-year-old child was died when a tree fell on the roof of the mobile home during an early morning storm Saturday at about 3 a.m. Four volunteer fire departments responded along with  Pearl River County Sheriff Department deputies. The tree fell on on home located at  679 Stanford Rd., Poplarville. National weather service estimated 65 to 75 mph straight line winds occurred during the storm.

First responders want to thank Adrian & Colton Dedeaux for bringing their heavy equipment and removing the tree so the body could be recovered.
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar