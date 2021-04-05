Bulldogs Close Regular Season At The Collegiate Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State men’s golf team will visit the par-71 Country Club of Birmingham to close the regular season beginning Monday, April 5. The Bulldogs will tee off at 8:40 a.m. CT from the 10th tee.

The three-day tournament that was originally scheduled as Shoal Creek Invitational has been renamed The Collegiate Invitational after tornadoes in the Birmingham area forced the event to switch courses.

The Bulldogs will join host No. 9 Auburn and 12 other teams in the field. Eight squads are ranked including No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 22 North Florida, and No. 23 LSU.

“We are really excited to get back out and compete this week,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “Country Club of Birmingham will be a true championship test this week that will really challenge how focused and disciplined we are. This is our next step, and we need to make sure we are continuing to grow into the team we know we can be.”

State is coming off a second-place finish at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, which marked the team’s highest finish of the season. Garrett Johnson and freshman Loïc Ettlin also carded their best finishes of the season. Johnson tied with Ford Clegg for sixth place while Ettlin tied for 13th.

Clegg, Johnson and Ettlin are joined by Hunter Logan and Austin Fulton in MSU’s lineup at The Collegiate. Logan shot a 70 in the second round of MSU’s last outing and finished at 2-over tying for 33rd.

