April 13, 2021

Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital on April 13, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Cherish Bianca Deven and Nathan Robert Mitchell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Samuel Robert Weers III, on April 10, 2021.

Angalena Georgette Pavolini is proud to announce the birth of her son, Kason Lee Pavolini, on April 8, 2021.

