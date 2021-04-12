April 12, 2021

  • 81°

Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital April 12, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 2:04 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Monique Ashley Moore and Avery Eugene Hobson Jr. are proud to announce the birth of their son, Zachariah Xander Hobson, on April 8, 2021.

Chantelle Marie Viator and Jody Revette Shaw Jr. are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Hester Rayne Shaw, on April 6, 2021.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar