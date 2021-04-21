Biloxi PD to hold opioid drug take back

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Biloxi Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, announces its 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for April 24th.

At its last Take Back Day in October, DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at Biloxi Police Department, 170 Porter Ave, Biloxi, MS, between 10 am and 2 pm, Saturday, 24 Apr 21. Local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations will be followed in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

The Biloxi Police Department and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. We will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at the drop off location, provided lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the Biloxi Police Department and the DEA are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.