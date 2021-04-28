Biloxi PD looking for driver of suspicious Dodge truck

Biloxi Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying two (2) unknown white males who allegedly took a Yeti Cooler, valued at over $600, from the back of the victim’s vehicle on 20 April 21, in the 800 Block of Beach Blvd. One W/M, riding a motorcycle, parks and appears to be talking to someone on his cell phone. Within minutes the truck pictured below arrives, driven by a shorter W//M. The truck appears to be an older model Dodge Single cab pickup, painted black, with no tailgate, and the inside of the bed, red in color. There is a light bar on the front of the truck, sitting lower than the headlights, and the taillights appear to be aftermarket, mounted below the bed of the truck. The rims are aftermarket, except the front right, which has a black rim.