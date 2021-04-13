Biloxi PD asking for help to identify man who stole chainsaw, left in vehicle with Pearl River County tag

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a W/M who allegedly

stole a red 18-inch Echo Chainsaw, valued over $300, from the bed of a truck. The theft occurred in

the 600 Block of Bayview Ave on 4 April 2021 at about 8:20 pm. The suspect, pictured below was

seen taking the chainsaw, putting it in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer with Pearl River County tags.