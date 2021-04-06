Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying man who allegedly passed counterfeit bill
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M involved in an alleged shoplifting in the 1800 Block of Beach Blvd. The store reported the suspect wore a grey hoodie, and a pair grey sweat suit, and sandals. The bald B/M presented a counterfeit $100. When the clerk called for Police the suspect left the store and was last seen going east on Hwy. 90 near Veterans Ave.
You Might Like
Five Jackson men sentenced to federal prison for Hobbs Act robberies
Jackson, Miss – Five Jackson men have been sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate for... read more