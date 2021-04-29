Beach Ranked as No. 4 AVCA Team

BATON ROUGE – With Selection Sunday just five days away, the LSU Beach Volleyball team came in as the No. 4 team in the latest AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

Eight teams will be invited to Gulf Shores to compete at the NCAA Championship. LSU has been ranked inside the top-four throughout the entire season and the Tigers expect to hear their name called on Sunday.

The NCAA Championship will begin next Friday and will go May 7-9. The tournament is a double-elimination tournament hosted just outside of The Hangout. All of the matches will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

With student-athlete safety at the forefront during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public ticket sales and media will not be allowed on-site for the championship. Due to the site size, the need for physical distancing and NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols, only participating teams will be allowed ticket access.

AVCA Poll – April 27

1 USC (16)

2 UCLA

3 Florida State

4 LSU

5 Loyola Marymount

6 Cal Poly

7 TCU

8 Arizona

9 Stanford

10 Grand Canyon

11 Cal

12 FAU

13 Pepperdine

14 FIU

15 Hawai’i

16 South Carolina

17 Georgia State

18 Long Beach State

19 Stetson

20 North Florida