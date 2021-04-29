Beach Ranked as No. 4 AVCA Team
BATON ROUGE – With Selection Sunday just five days away, the LSU Beach Volleyball team came in as the No. 4 team in the latest AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
Eight teams will be invited to Gulf Shores to compete at the NCAA Championship. LSU has been ranked inside the top-four throughout the entire season and the Tigers expect to hear their name called on Sunday.
The NCAA Championship will begin next Friday and will go May 7-9. The tournament is a double-elimination tournament hosted just outside of The Hangout. All of the matches will air live on the ESPN family of networks.
With student-athlete safety at the forefront during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public ticket sales and media will not be allowed on-site for the championship. Due to the site size, the need for physical distancing and NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols, only participating teams will be allowed ticket access.
AVCA Poll – April 27
1 USC (16)
2 UCLA
3 Florida State
4 LSU
5 Loyola Marymount
6 Cal Poly
7 TCU
8 Arizona
9 Stanford
10 Grand Canyon
11 Cal
12 FAU
13 Pepperdine
14 FIU
15 Hawai’i
16 South Carolina
17 Georgia State
18 Long Beach State
19 Stetson
20 North Florida
