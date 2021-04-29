April 29, 2021

Beach Ranked as No. 4 AVCA Team

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

BATON ROUGE – With Selection Sunday just five days away, the LSU Beach Volleyball team came in as the No. 4 team in the latest AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

Eight teams will be invited to Gulf Shores to compete at the NCAA Championship. LSU has been ranked inside the top-four throughout the entire season and the Tigers expect to hear their name called on Sunday.

The NCAA Championship will begin next Friday and will go May 7-9. The tournament is a double-elimination tournament hosted just outside of The Hangout. All of the matches will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

With student-athlete safety at the forefront during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public ticket sales and media will not be allowed on-site for the championship. Due to the site size, the need for physical distancing and NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols, only participating teams will be allowed ticket access.

AVCA Poll – April 27

1          USC (16)

2          UCLA

3          Florida State

4          LSU

5          Loyola Marymount

6          Cal Poly

7          TCU

8          Arizona

9          Stanford

10        Grand Canyon

11        Cal

12        FAU

13        Pepperdine

14        FIU

15        Hawai’i

16        South Carolina

17        Georgia State

18        Long Beach State

19        Stetson

20        North Florida

