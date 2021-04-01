April 1, 2021

Beach Holds No. 3 AVCA Ranking With Big Weekend Ahead

By Special to the Item

Published 11:00 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team held onto its No. 3 ranking in the AVCA Poll for the fourth week in a row as the Tigers prepare for a big weekend in California where they will face No. 4 UCLA in a double-header Saturday and No. 1 USC in a double-header Sunday.

Coming off a bye-week, LSU retained the No. 3 spot to mark 11 straight polls where the Tigers have been featured inside the AVCA Top-3, dating back to the final poll of the 2019. LSU has been inside the Top-10 in 46 consecutive polls going all the way back to 2016.

When the Tigers take the sand in Los Angeles this weekend they will have had two weeks to prepare for a critical weekend of competition. LSU will take on No. 4 UCLA twice on Saturday before it faces No. 1 USC twice on Sunday. No. 2 Florida State is also making a trip west and will also face USC and UCLA, but on opposite days as LSU.

AVCA Beach Volleyball Poll

Rank    School (First place votes)

1          Southern Cal (10)

2          Florida State (4)

3          LSU

4          UCLA

5          Cal Poly

6          Loyola Marymount

7          TCU

8          Pepperdine

9          Cal

10        Grand Canyon

11        FAU

12        Stanford

13        Arizona

14        FIU

15        Long Beach State

16        Hawai’i

17        South Carolina

18        Georgia State

19        Stetson

20        Florida Gulf Coast

