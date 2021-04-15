Baseball Falls to South Alabana at The Pete Tuesday Night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – South Alabama scored all its runs in the opening inning in blanking Southern Miss 4-0 in non-conference baseball action Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Jaguars (17-13) swept the three-game season series with the Golden Eagles, which had won their first seven games in the month of April. Southern Miss fell to 21-10 on the year.

The visitors jumped out in front quickly in the first. After a strikeout by Golden Eagle starter Gabe Shepard , Michael Sandle reached via a walk. Sandle then stole second before Ethan Wilson drove him in with a single to right. Following another walk by Shepard, Kaleb DeLaTorre homered to leftfield, a three-run shot for his third of the year, and that is all the scoring USA needed.

The Golden Eagles then lifted Shepard, who suffered the loss to fall to 0-1. Nine subsequent pitchers then limited the visitors to three more hits and combined to retire 16 in a row at one point, until they allowed a two-out double in the ninth.

Southern Miss pitching also combined to fan 12 South Alabama hitters and walked just three as the squad recorded its 18th double-digit strikeout game of 2021.

In addition, the home team outhit the Jaguars 6-5, which included three consecutive singles to open the third by Blake Johnson , Dustin Dickerson and Gabe Montenegro . Reed Trimble then fanned and Slade Wilks and Christopher Sargent each popped out to leave the bases loaded and end the only legitimate offensive threat in the game for Southern Miss.

Montenegro, who added a double in the fifth, extended his hitting streak to a team-high 15 games. It also tied the longest hitting streak of his career.

USA starter Tyler Lehrmann limited the Golden Eagles to five hits and two walks with five strikeouts to earn the victory and improve to 2-2. Miles Smith threw the final two scoreless frames to finish the contest.

The Golden Eagles return to Conference USA action this weekend when they travel to nationally ranked Louisiana Tech. Game times are set for 6 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m., for a doubleheader on Saturday, before closing out the set with a 1 p.m. Sunday tilt.