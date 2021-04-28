Barbara Smith

Barbara June Smith, age 82, of McNeill, MS passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Barberton, OH, she was a nurse. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Connor Smith; parents, John Pikla and Alice Lillian Walker; son, Mark Christopher Smith; brothers, Victor Pikla and Johnny Pikla; sister, Jean Strawbridge.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John “J. C.” (Shelley) Smith, Michael David (Lisa) Smith and Robert Joseph (Kristie) Smith; grandchildren, Candace Smith, Christian (Trysta) Smith, Kristi (Dylan) Bryant, Camryn (Dalton Howe) Smith, Rio Sale, Austin (Marilyn) Matthews, Sienna Smith, Kaden (Jessica) Smith, Kortney (Remi) Reed, Konner Smith and Joseph Smith; great-grandchildren, Avalynn, Averie, Kacie and Rydyk; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.