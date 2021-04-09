Arrests from March 24 to April 1
Sebastin Murlin Breland, 35, 74 Lakeview Dr., Carriere; arrested March 24, for uttering forgery and contempt of court.
Rocky Tillman Harberson, 58, 907 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested March 24 by PRCSO, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.
Dennis Wayne Passley, 39, 3604 Bontia Rd., Gautier; arrested March 24, by the U.S. Marshals.
Shannon Stockstill, 43, 9 South Ridge Lane, Carriere; arrested March 24, for driving while license suspended, no insurance, resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct, intimidation by letter, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, stalking and trespassing.
Mark Edward Wood, 34, 232 Runway Rd., Perkinston; arrested March 24, for aggravated assault and probation violation.
Xavion Isaiah Young, 18, no address listed; arrested March 24, by Poplarville PD for possession of a controlled substance.
Larry Joseph Bell, 68, 7926 Pompano St., NOLA; arrested March 25 by PRCSO for possession of a controlled substance.
Alvin Lamont Peel, 26, 801 Hunt St.; arrested March 25, for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
Tiffany Nicole Tegethoff, 40, 520 Second St.; arrested March 25, for possession of paraphernalia.
Rayshaurd Zykir Wilson, 23, 402 Blanks Ave.; arrested March 25 by PRCO, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.
Christopher Delcambre, 46, 117 Sugar Creek Rd., Carriere; arrested March 25 by PRCSO, for foreign fugitive warrant.
Lance Goode, 48, 13321 Broadmeade Ave., Austin, Texas; arrested March 26 by Picayune PD, for disorderly conduct.
Justin Scott Keen, 32, 300 Point Rd., Carriere; arrested March 26, for possession of paraphernalia and public profanity/drunk.
Jim Alan Lumpkin, 41, 1410 Fifth Ave.; arrested March 26 by Picayune PD, for controlled substance violation, conspiracy and probation violation.
Enoch Osibisi McDonald, 21, 1801 Highway 11 S.; arrested March 26, for two foreign fugitive warrants.
Ray Naquin, 49, 40 Stone County Rd., Lumberton; arrested March 26, for controlled substance violation.
Michael Lee Bazzelle, 50, 9011 St. Jude’s Dr., Bay St. Louis; arrested March 27 by PRCSO, for no driver’s license, DUI, no seatbelt and no insurance.
Sabrina Lynett Hamann, 50, 25661 Katie Dr.; arrested March 27 by Picayune PD, for shoplifting.
Kimberly Renae Huck, 45, 1820 Adcox Rd.; arrested March 27, for probation violation.
Pricilla Eunice John, 31, 903 Telly Rd.; arrested March 28, for possession of a controlled substance and two controlled substance violations.
Jessica Lynn Mark, 38, 2112 Walker St.; arrested March 27, for credit card fraud.
Alex Shamar Travis, 23, 44 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested March 27 by PRCSO, for domestic assault.
Kendrick Lawrence Doyle, 46, 6 CG Smith Rd.; arrested March 28 by PRCSO, for possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and petit larceny.
Christopher Lee Gardner, 28, 1044 Stanford Lake Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 28, for leaving the scene of an accident and simple assault.
Zack Curtis Sanderson, 42, 18 Magnolia Dr.; arrested March 28, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Rhonda Ann Schwartz, 52, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested March 28, for DUI and two controlled substance violations.
Brenton Dewayne Spears, 32, 8 Lawson Taylor Rd., Carriere; arrested March 28 by PRCSO, for DUI.
Charles Mark Taylor, 61, 51 Glover Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 28, for DUI.
Kade Ashad Walker, 18, 606 N. Buren Ave.; arrested March 28, for contempt of court.
Kira Crystal Viverito, 31, 37 Forest Lane, Carriere; arrested March 29 by PRCSO, for possession of a controlled substance, two controlled substance violations, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Alvin Ray Dillard, 60, 115 Old Kiln Rd.; arrested March 30 by PRCSO, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
Glenn Jospeh Dysart, 65, 31 Metzler Rd., Nicholson; arrested March 30 by PRCSO, for providing false information to a law officer and two counts of contempt of court.
Tracy Regina Jones, 54, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. D15; arrested March 30 by PRCSO, for posting of an email or electronic message to cause injury and prostitution.
Blannie William West, 32, 1232 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested March 30 by Picayune PD, for commercial burglary.
Paris Peshon Hawkins, 29, 905 Clover Circle; arrested March 31, for contempt of court.
Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 64, 26 Justin Rd.; Carriere; arrested March 31 by PRCSO, for contempt of court.
Jesse McDowell, 28, 18 Blueberry Lane, Poplarville; arrested March 31, for careless driving, two controlled substance violations, possession of paraphernalia and foreign fugitive warrant.
Jessie Allen Millis, 29, 59 Green Meadow Place; arrested March 31 by PRCSO, for possession of paraphernalia.
Nicholas Daniel Mitchell, 36, 158 Geranium Dr.; arrested March 31, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.
Marlin Edwin Ray, 37, 74 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested March 31, for simple domestic violence.
Jennifer Ashley Cooke, 34, 57 Evans Rd.; arrested April 1, for contempt of court.
Richard Shane Tate, 39, 23080 Road 262 Apt. A; arrested April 1 by PRCSO, for expired tag, careless driving, driving while license suspended and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.
Birth announcements collected April 9, 2021 from Highland Community Hospital
Jessica Maria Browder and Timothy John Underwood are proud to announce the birth of their son, Trace Jaxon Underwood, on... read more