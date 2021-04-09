Arrests from April 2 to April 7

Austen Allen McNay, 26, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested April 2, for disorderly conduct.

Jeffery Alexander Merida, 23, 505 Mitchell St.; arrested April 2, for domestic violence.

Daryll Wade Nelson, 32, 102 Jolly Roger Pointe; arrested April 2, for contempt of court.

Tabitha Danielle Omeara, 29, 6 Watts Rd.; arrested April 2, for contempt of court.

Tiffany Renee Fenstermacher, 30, 2366 Honnoll Mill Rd., Caledonia, Miss.; arrested April 3, for domestic violence.

Alex Clay Green, 34, 23119 JJ Rd., Kiln; arrested April 3, for shoplifting.

Shirley C. Hansford, 57, 1735 Schnell Dr., Arabi, La.; arrested April 3, for shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

Melanie Clarissa Holifield, 28, 34725 Edgar Kennedy, Pearl River, La.; arrested April 3, for controlled substance violation.

Thomas John Jarrell, 36, 1513 Devonshire Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested April 3, for reckless driving and DUI.

Michael Curtis Torguson, 23, 18289 Fenton Dedeaux Rd., Kiln; arrested April 3, for shoplifting and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Juanita Waller, 52, 110 S. Magnolia St.; arrested April 3, for aggravated domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Patrick Lyn Bush, 38, 106 Pine Burr Rd.; arrested April 4, for possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance violation.

Jonathan Eric Everett, 25, 93 Pea Ridge Rd., Carriere; arrested April 4, for domestic violence, disorderly conduct and controlled substance violation.

Ruby Kellar, 22, 164 Oak Point Rd.; arrested April 4, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony Ryan Mitchell, 38, 204 S. Gray Ave.; arrested April 4, for shoplifting.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 43, 107 Willow St.; arrested April 4, for public drunk/profanity.

Jonathan Brett Alderman, 32, 157 Shorty Burgess Rd., Lot 21; arrested April 5, for two counts of uttering forgery.

Garic Aleman, 48, 36065 Wild Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested April 5, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jesse Taylor Bennett, 27, 985 Versailles Dr., Pearl River, La.; arrested April 5, for domestic violence.

Alfred Dwayne Clark, 53, 64 Hickory Lane; arrested April 5, for controlled substance violation.

Cecelia Grace Davis, 20, 1006 Telly Rd.; arrested April 5, for possession of a stolen firearm.

Joshua Jermaine Jones, 37, 806 Herrin Dr.; arrested April 5, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Scott Kennedy, 29, 474 Salem Rd.; arrested April 5, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Michael Scott Palmer, 41, 1801 Highway 11, Lot 50; arrested April 5, for child exploitation.

Matthew Shane Rader, 49, 1573 Old Highway 26, Perkinston; arrested April 5, for aggravated assault.

Phillip Michael Swan, 30, 80440 Highway 26, Poplarville; arrested April 5, for receiving stolen property, commercial burglary and taking away of a motor vehicle.

Larry Wayne Tate, 27, 23080 Road 262; arrested April 5, for contempt of court.

Brian Tramon Wells, 40, 23 Burton Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 5, for drug court violation.

Joshua Levi Whitfield, 31, 66 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested April 5, for parole violation, failure to obey traffic device, disorderly conduct, no insurance, no driver’s license and no seatbelt.

John Kevin Whitney, 32, 162 Blue Bird Lane; arrested April 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

Courtney Leigh Domingue, 24, 1921 Todd Rd., St. Bernard, La.; arrested April 7, for court order.

Corwin Hayes, 19, 1114 Merrydale Dr.; arrested April 7, for possession of marijuana.

Brooklyn Nicole Holloway, 28, 24 Hayes Lane; arrested April 7, for probation violation.

Carl Lamont Jenkins, 47, 1223 Kingsway Dr. Apt. A3; arrested April 7, for four counts of contempt of court.

Jacob Kyle Lumpkin, 25, 200 Loper St.; arrested April 7, for contempt of court.

Mikel Marauise Marks, 20, 2309 Morris St.; arrested April 7, for no driver’s license.

Adrian McCray, 26, 1307 Nutter Dr.; arrested April 7, for contempt of court.

Lawrence Lamont McDonald, 33, 607 Rosa St.; arrested April 7, for simple assault and carrying of a concealed weapon by a concealed weapon.

Sylvia Marie McGrew, 38, 215 Forest St. Apt. A; arrested April 7, for possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Eugene Nixon, 30, 849 Herrin Dr.; arrested April 7, for public profanity/drunk and reckless driving.

Elizabeth Eline Ransome, 25, 2401 East Canal St.; arrested April 7, for contempt of court.

Jordan David Thomas, 29, 257 Ozona Rd.; arrested April 7, for trespassing.

S.L. Ricardo Waller-Adams, 22, 110 S. Magnolia St.; arrested April 7, for possession of marijuana.

Alstin Frank Williams, 22, 130 Sheila Dr.; arrested April 7, for two counts of contempt of court.