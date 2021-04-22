Arrest reports collected on April 22, 2021

Samantha Jo Babb, 36, 56 Stafford Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 15, for grand larceny.

Wesley Craig Blackwell, 34, 1715 Highway 11 S.; arrested April 15, by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Tara Leigh Cox, 41, 2140 Cowart Price Rd.; arrested April 15, by PRCSO for DUI causing mutilation, disfigurement or death of another.

Lashunda D. Dawson, 33, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 2; arrested April 15, by Picayune PD for controlled substance violation.

Sherbert Denise Drummond, 51, 127 Eloise St.; arrested April 15, by Picayune PD for controlled substance violation.

Nathan M. Fox, 29, 7221 Sally St., Arabi, La.; arrested April 15, by PRCSO for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of no child restraint and disorderly conduct.

James Terry Henry, 58, 277 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 15 by PRCSO for probation violation and two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

David Warren Herrin, 57, 214 Hope St., Poplarville; arrested April 15, by Poplarville PD for exhibiting a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and domestic violence.

David William Herrin, 30, 214 Hope St., Poplarville; arrested April 15, by Poplarville PD for domestic violence.

Derek Paul Jarrell, 39, 11 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested April 15, by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Adron Paul Overby, 21, 514 N. Beech St.; arrested April 15, by Picayune PD for credit card fraud.

Shanna Berniece Sones, 41, 66 Birch Blvd., Poplarville; arrested April 15 by MDOC for probation violation and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Jarrod Daniel Wheeler, 40, 98 Cassandy Dr., Carriere; arrested April 15, by PRCSO for reckless driving, no turn signal and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Eric Dean Anderson, 42, 408 West Hinton Ave., Lumberton; arrested April 16, by PRCSO for receiving stolen property, three controlled substance violations, no seatbelt, no tag and probation violation.

William Scott Ashwell, 38, 59 Lees Lane, Poplarville; arrested April 16 by PRCSO for domestic violence.

Dominique Lavon Hendershot, 23, 36 Pittman Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 16 by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

James Darren Lee, 50, 1306 N. Beech St.; arrested April 16, by Picayune PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Ashton Elizabeth Moody, 34, 54 Davis Dawsey Rd.; arrested April 16, by PRCSO for grand larceny.

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 22, 1801 Highway 11 S. Apt. 92; arrested April 17, by PRCSO for two counts of contempt of court.

Devin Shannon Townsend, 25, 700 N. Main St.; arrested April 17, by PRCSO for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.

Fred Anthony Zuviceh, 30, 8460 Cuevas Town Rd.; arrested April 17, by Picayune PD for controlled substance violation.

Patrick Chase Larkin, 31, 1901 22nd St., Hondo, Miss; arrested April 18, by PRCSO for DUI, careless driving and public drunk/profanity.

Anthony Lee Neudeck, 43, 30112 Uncle Charlie Jones Rd., Carriere; arrested April 18, by PRCSO for simple assault.

Mark Isaac Condiff, 41, 28 Hunter’s Trace; arrested April 19, by PRCSO for receiving stolen property.

Antoine Darnell Cooper, 37, 1007 Merrydale Dr.; arrested April 19, by PRCSO for court order.

Shelley Winstead Coston, 36, 814 N. Main St., Poplarville; arrested April 19, by Picayune PD for shoplifting.

Jeffery W. Hayes, 25, 28 Windy Acres Rd., Carriere; arrested April 19, for contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia.

Larry Chapin Hesler, 51, 306 Crestview St., Athens, Ala.; arrested April 19, by PRCSO for court order.

Brian Scott McCawley, 53, 10 McCrawley Lane; arrested April 19, by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Christopher Ladell Cowart, 49, 2108 Cooper Rd., Apt. 38; arrested April 20, by Picayune PD for aggravated assault.

Gary Hilton Falgoust, 33, 1246 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 20, by PRCSO for fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Anthony Marqurise Kirsh, 23, 1302 Sally Dr.; arrested April 20, by Picayune PD for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, reckless driving and no driver’s license.

Charles Steven Mahaffery, 31, 30 Fairlane Dr., Poplarville; arrested April 20, by Poplarville PD for exhibiting a deadly weapon in a threatening manner.

Wiliam Kodie McCoy, 23, 404 Liberty Rd.; arrested April 20, by PRCSO for DUI second and no insurance.

Jacob Seth Sones, 29, 53 Houston Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 20, by PRCSO for domestic violence and probation violation.

Harold Bruce Terrell, 39, 904 Telly Rd.; arrested April 20, by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Alex Ryan Wormser, 27, 851 Sones Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 20, by PRCSO for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.

Jason Andrew Blackwell, 41, 127 North Village Lane, Petal; arrested April 21, by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Samuel Curtis Clark, 30, 1632 Osborn Rd.; arrested April 21, by Picayune PD for probation violation, driving while license suspended and fleeing or eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

Austen Allen McNay, 26, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested April 21, by PRCSO for trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Lanie E. Miller, 31, 40 Pine Hill Dr., Carriere; arrested April 21, by Picayune PD for possession of paraphernalia.

Nichole Simone Williams, 47, 24 B. Burnt Oak Lane, Carriere; arrested April 21, by Picayune PD for grand larceny.