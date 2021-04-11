Ariel Diaz Named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss senior forward Ariel Diaz has been named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending April 3, 2021. Today marks the second time that Diaz has been named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week this season.

The Lubbock, Texas native finished the week with a total of 71:00 minutes played in the Golden Eagle’s final game of the regular season. Diaz scored two goals in the second half of competition to clinch the Golden Eagles a spot in the C-USA Championship.

Diaz was an absolute game changer for the Golden Eagle Women’s Soccer squad in their match vs LA Tech. The senior found the back of the net when the team needed her most. Her first score came on a pivotal breakaway possession with 47:11 on the clock. She followed suit with less than three minutes left in the match on a lined shot to put the Golden Eagles up by two. The two goals solidified a Golden Eagles win and a senior night victory.

Southern Miss head soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare has been impressed with Diaz’ play and development as a student-athlete.

“I am proud of Ariel and her development as a student-athlete,” said head coach Mohammed El-Zare . Diaz has sharpened her skills both on the field and in the classroom. She continues to lead our program everyday pushing herself as well as her teammates. She is very deserving of this achievement.”

Each week during the season, C-USA awards one offensive, defensive, and goalkeeper of the week award. Diaz is the second Southern Miss player to be awarded one of the weekly conference awards this season.

