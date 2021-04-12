April 12, 2021

  • 82°
Pigott

Ann Skipper Pigott

By Staff Report

Published 1:20 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

April 10, 2021

Graveside Services for Ann  Skipper Pigott, age 76, of Poplarville, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Brother Billy Kent Smith will officiate at the service.

A native of Laurel, MS, she was a registered nurse and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Skipper and Buna Ruth Williamson Skipper.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Kay (Ryan) Varnado and  Elizabeth “Liz” (Rafe) Smith; grandchildren, Richard “Shane”  Dossett, Heather Anne Smith, Maggie Christine Dossett, and Abby Elizabeth (Eli) Saucier; brother, Randy (Janet) Skipper; nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar