March 18, 2021

Funeral Services for Zelda Loreta Kenmar, age 73, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Jimmy Byrd will officiate the service.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.