TAF Coaches Caravan Goes Online, Live on March 10

BATON ROUGE – The Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and LSU Athletics announced that the 2021 TAF Coaches Caravan will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, March 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The event is free and the live stream can be found on the TAF Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lsutaf. In addition, the event will be carried live on ESPN Radio 104.5 FM in the Baton Rouge area.

The virtual event will be hosted by a pair of former LSU Tigers in Jacob Hester and T-Bob Hebert from 104.5 ESPN Radio’s “Off the Bench”.

This installment of the TAF Coaches Caravan will include director of athletics Scott Woodward along with LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron , as well as new members of the LSU football staff. New coaches making appearances during the broadcast include offensive coordinator Jake Peetz , defensive coordinator Daronte Jones , passing game coordinator DJ Mangas , defensive line coach Andre Carter , linebackers coach Blake Baker , and general manager Austin Thomas will all make appearances during the broadcast.

For more information or questions, email info@lsutaf.org.

About Tiger Athletic Foundation

Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) is a private, nonprofit, corporation dedicated to supporting LSU and its Athletic Program. TAF is exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Since 1987, TAF’s members have enhanced the lives of every student-athlete on every team by providing financial support for programs and facilities that ensure the opportunity to win in the classroom, on the field, and in life.