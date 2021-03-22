March 20, 2021

Funeral Services for Stephen Douglas Fleming, age 79, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church; and also Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Service time at the Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Terry Robertson and Elder Jimmy Beech will officiate the services.