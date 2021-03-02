Southern Miss Splits Games with Houston Baptist

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-4-0) split Sunday’s doubleheader in Hattiesburg. The first contest of the day ended with the Huskies edging out the Golden Eagles 2-0, but Southern Miss competed through seven in the second match winning 3-2.

Game One

Southern Miss played well defensively, but could not put it all together at the plate. The Golden Eagles had no runs on five hits.

Pitcher Morgan Leinstock tossed 2.1 innings before being relieved by Junior Makenna Pierce . Pierce prevented the Huskies from scoring throughout the remainder of the contest.

The game was won in the third after Houston Baptist pieced together timely hits and brought two runners home. The game ended with a final score of 2-0.

Game Two

The Golden Eagles played with tenacity in game two. Freshman Karsen Pierce pitched the entire contest and remained scoreless through six innings.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles struck first bringing a baserunner home in the bottom of the first. The difference in the game would come after star second baseman Alyssa Davis hit a towering two-run homer to extend the Golden Eagles lead.

The Huskies made a run in the final inning of play, but fell to the Golden Eagles 3-2.

Southern Miss will be back in action Tuesday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m. (CT) when they travel to Baton Rouge to face off against the Tigers of LSU.

For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).