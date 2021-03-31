Southern Miss Snags Two Victories in Home-Opening Marathon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss hosted five matches on Monday, playing three of them, and earned victories over New Orleans (4-1) and Southeastern Louisiana (4-0) to highlight the day.

The Golden Eagles (6-13) also suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Spring Hill in the middle contest.

“First and foremost, it’s really nice to play at home,” head coach Shawn Taylor said. “Even though we practice here every day, you could tell there were some jitters here early, and we had to work through that, and to come away with a win over UNO was big for us. The crowds were awesome, and it really makes it fun for the us and the players.”

Two pairs went 3-0 on the day: Kylie Grandy and Abbey Wilson (two sweeps as well) and Valeria Siakidou Papakyriakou and Haley Hop . For that latter duo, its wins against UNO and Southeastern came after losing the first sets 21-15 and 21-18, respectively.

Madison Lawler and Kellie Garraway made their debut in the second match, defeating their Spring Hill opponents in exhibition play, 21-10 and 21-17, after previously devoting their seasons to indoor.

“Spring Hill was a tough one, especially since I had coached some of those girls for four years,” Taylor said. “We knew they were going to be ready and were just a few plays away from pulling that out. We will get to see them again next weekend for some hopeful redemption. Across the board, there was a lot of good stuff. It was great to add Madison Lawler and Kellie Garraway from indoor and see them transition. We will get better and better as the season progresses.”

Southern Miss will remain on its home sand this weekend for an action-packed, eight-match slate. The Golden Eagles’ bouts include ULM (2 p.m.) and Spring Hill (6 p.m.) on Friday, followed by UAB (2 p.m.) and Tulane (6 p.m.) on Saturday.

Southern Miss 4, New Orleans 1

1. Kylie Grandy / Abbey Wilson (USM) def. Victoria Corcoran/Veronica Corcoran (UNO) 21-18, 16-21, 15-12

2. Valeria Siakidou Papakyriakou / Haley Hop (USM) def. Maxine Walsh/Ally Carr (UNO) 15-21, 24-22, 15-12

3. Breleigh Favre / Olivia Hepworth (USM) def. Brianna Vega/Alexa Spartz (UNO) 21-14, 17-21, 15-12

4. Hallie Phelan / Kai Norman (USM) def. Madeline Drake/Liz Gialanella (UNO) 18-21, 23-21, 15-9

5. Hannah Volpi/Trinity Jackson (UNO) def. Kaylie Beck / Melanie Miller (USM) 21-16, 21-17

Ext. Hailey Melerine/Chloe Hampton (UNO) def. Faith Miller / Haley Rogers (USM) 21-9, 12-21, 15-13

Spring Hill College 3, Southern Miss 2

1. Kylie Grandy / Abbey Wilson (USM) def. Payton Gidney/Kassandra Fairly (SPRSVB) 21-13, 21-12

2. Valeria Siakidou Papakyriakou / Haley Hop (USM) def. Mikayla Boyer/Sarah Senft (SPRSVB) 21-16, 21-17

3. Allison Weimer/Leanne Sorrel (SPRSVB) def. Breleigh Favre / Olivia Hepworth (USM) 8-21, 23-21, 17-15

4. Brooke Borgmeyer/Natalie Bonner (SPRSVB) def. Hallie Phelan / Kai Norman (USM) 21-18, 21-18

5. Linnea Beger/Kyla Shappell (SPRSVB) def. Melanie Miller / Kaylie Beck (USM) 21-12, 21-15

Ext. Madison Lawler / Kellie Garraway (USM) def. MaryCoye Ward/Courtney Faulkner (SPRSVB) 21-10, 21-17