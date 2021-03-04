Southern Miss Falls to LSU in Weekday Matchup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss Golden Eagles move to 11-5 after falling to LSU on Tiger Field. The match was called early due to the NCAA’s mercy rule of eight after five. The final score of the contest played in Baton Rouge, La. was an 11-3 Tiger victory.

Offense

The Eagles got off to a slow start, but midway through the game turned up the heat. In the fourth inning senior Heather Hill and freshman Taylor Middlebrook hit back-to-back singles earning the Golden Eagles’ first score of the game.

Sophomore Caroline Worrell continued the offensive momentum hitting a double in the fifth inning. The extra base-hit was the first of Worrell’s Southern Miss career. Hill would join in on the action hitting a two RBI double, and notching her second hit of the outing.

Pitching

The Golden Eagles saw four pitchers throughout the competition. The game was started by senior Kaylan Ladner and closed by freshman Karsen Pierce . Ladner fell to 5-1 on a phenomenal senior season thus far.

Defense

The Golden Eagles played immaculate defense making zero errors. Senior Heather Hill displayed her veteran presence by putting out multiple Tigers from third base. Center fielder Destini Brown assisted on the defensive end by tracking down multiple fly balls.

Next Time Out

The Golden Eagles go on the road for the Plains for the Auburn Invitational this weekend. The tournament begins with a doubleheader versus Auburn on Friday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. (CT). The following day the Golden Eagles take on Troy at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. (CT) in Auburn, Alabama.

For all of the latest Southern Miss softball news, fans can follow the official Southern Miss softball Twitter account (@SouthernMissSB), Instagram account (@southernmisssb) and Facebook account (Southern Miss Softball).