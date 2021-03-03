Ratliff’s double-double lifts Gulf Coast

PERKINSTON — Anthony Ratliff led a dominating Mississippi Gulf Coast rebounding effort, and the Bulldogs survived a late scare to beat Copiah-Lincoln 74-58 at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Ratliff (So., Jackson/Terry) had 20 points and 14 rebounds, leading five Bulldogs in double-figures scoring. Gulf Coast out-rebounded the Wolves 49-28.

“Champ always brings energy, and this is a rare game where we’re bigger than the other team,” Gulf Coast coach Tim Ryan said. “I think Champ took advantage of that.”

Gulf Coast (5-6, 3-6 MACCC South) led 57-36 with 10:36 to play before Co-Lin (3-7, 2-7) made five 3-pointers during a 19-2 run to trail by four.

Ratliff had six points in a 15-5 run to end the game.

“When we closed out on defense, it made it a whole lot easier for us to execute,” he said. “It feels good. We’ve got to get back to the drawing board. We’ve got to get some more wins.”

Dontavius Proby (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jayden McCorvey (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) had 11 points, five boards and four steals, and Carr Thiam (Fr., Tampa Fla./Wharton) and Rodrique Massenat (So., Trenton N.J./Trenton Catholic) had 10 points each.

Gulf Coast led 34-31 at halftime and looked like it had taken control of the game after a 16-3 run gave the Bulldogs a 21-point lead. Ratliff had nine points during the spurt.

“We held them to 27 in the second half,” Ryan said. “Coach (Lane) Below came up with a great defensive gameplan. Our guys followed it to a T.”

The Bulldogs play at Hinds on Thursday. Tipoff in Utica is set for 6 p.m.

