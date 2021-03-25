Penny Hoschar Serpas was granted her angel wings on March 18, 2021 at age 57. She exuberantly embraced life and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and the best of friends to so many. She will be truly and deeply missed by all.

She leaves behind a great family including her son, Charles John “CJ” Serpas, III, her most beloved grandson Kenny; her sister, Julie Meresicky (Robert); her former spouse Charles John Serpas, Jr., niece Kristi Heidel, nephew Johnny Heidel, 8 great-nephews, three great-nieces, and one great-great-niece, family in Ohio, almost-sisters Mary Raybon and Jane Catanese, and many friends.