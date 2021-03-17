Pearl River volleyball sweeps Bevill State

JASPER, Ala. — The Pearl River volleyball team started off its busy week on a good note Monday afternoon when it swept Bevill State 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-24) on the road.

The win is the Wildcats’ second over Bevill State this season.

The previous matchup also saw the Wildcats sweep Bevill when they played on Feb. 6 in Shivers Gymnasium.

The Wildcats took the first two sets over Bevill State having a comfortable lead throughout both sets.

The third set saw the Wildcats (10-7 overall) mount a comeback after being down by as many as six points, the Wildcats stormed back to tie the set up 24-24 and ultimately secure the sweep 26-24.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action Saturday when they head to Coastal Alabama-East to take on CAS at 1 p.m. and Pensacola State at 3 p.m.