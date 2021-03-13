Pearl River softball drops doubleheader on the road

PERKINSTON, Miss — The Pearl River softball team had a tough day against No. 2 Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon, dropping both games 9-5 and 11-6.

“I felt like we didn’t come out as aggressive as we needed to in either game,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “I do feel like we got out of some jams but we have to capitalize when we are given those opportunities.

“Tonight we didn’t do that on offense or defense.”

GAME 1: Gulf Coast 9, Pearl River 5

Gulf Coast struck first in the bottom of the first inning to make it 2-0. The Bulldogs added to their lead in the bottom of the second plating another run. Pearl River (11-5 overall, 4-2 MACCC) responded in the top of the fourth when Aunie Rethmeyer (Belle Chasse, La.) brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County) followed that up with an RBI ground-out to make it 3-2. Gulf Coast answered back in a big way plating six runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Wildcats began to chip away at the lead in the top of the fifth. Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion) hit an RBI double and Abigail Thexton (Sumrall) hit an RBI single on a line drive to cut the lead to 9-4.

The Wildcats drove in one more run in the top of the sixth with an RBI double from Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County).

Thexton and McKall Holder (Waynesboro; Wayne County) tied for the team lead in hits with two each.

A bright spot for the Wildcats came in the form of the relief pitching they got from Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.).

Lalonde entered the game in relief for Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) in the bottom of the fourth inning and did not surrender a single run for the rest of the contest.

Lalonde pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up two hits, two walks and striking out three.

“Danielle was very tough in Game One,” Meeks said. “That isn’t an easy position to walk into but she did a good job.”

GAME 2: Gulf Coast 11, Pearl River 6

The Wildcats got the scoring started in the top of the first when Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison) plated a run with a ground out to make it 1-0.

Gulf Coast (12-6 overall, 8-0 MACCC) immediately answered back plating three runs in the bottom of the first.

The Bulldogs added to their lead again in the bottom of the fifth plating another two runs to make it 5-1.

Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones) cut into the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to make it 5-3.

Gulf Coast immediately roared back scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Wildcats made one last run in the top of the fifth.

Holder scored a run on a ground-out and Passeau hit a two-run homer to cut it to 11-6 but could not string together any more offense.

Passeau led the Wildcats in hits and RBIs with two.

