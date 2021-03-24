Pearl River rodeo to host first competition

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River rodeo team is set to host its first rodeo competition under head coach Frank Graves this weekend.

The competition will be held at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds Arena on Highway 11 in Poplarville and starts at 7:30 p.m. every night from Thursday to Saturday. The event will be the team’s second competition of the spring season and the seventh overall competition this year. Fourteen schools will compete over the weekend. The rodeo includes bareback riding, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

“I think all the kids are very excited,” Frank Graves said. “We’ve had a good turnout with our sponsorships for this and we plan on having a great show for everybody. It always adds a little more pressure for the kids because they’re in front of a lot more friends and family but I think they’re ready. I think they’ll do well in that environment.”

ATTENDANCE

Tickets will cost $10 for adults while admission for children ages 12 and under is free. Students who present a valid PRCC student ID will be allowed in for free as well.