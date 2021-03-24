March 24, 2021

  • 63°

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

By Special to the Item

Published 8:35 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a boil water notice in Carriere, Miss. for anyone on the lower end of John Amacker Rd., Alison Lane and surrounding area who were without water on March 23, 2021 due to a broken main line.

 

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

 

We apologize for any  inconvenience this has caused our customers . if you have any questions please call the office Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 601-798-3103.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar