March 22, 2021

A Funeral Mass for Paul Darryl Victorian of Carriere, MS will be at a later date to be determined at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Picayune, MS.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Paul was born in Welsh, LA on September 27, 1939 and passed away on March 22, 2021 at age 81.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page at www.mcdonaldfh.com.