Ole Miss’ Beasley, Lucas Honored as Coaches of the Year

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss rifle’s Marsha Beasley and Jean-Pierre Lucas were named Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year by the College Rifle Coaches Association on Friday.

It is the second CRCA Coach of the Year honor for Beasley, who was also recognized by the coaches’ association in 2017-18. This season, Beasley was also recognized as the Great America Rifle Conference Coach of the Year after the Rebels earned a share of the GARC regular season title.

For Lucas, it’s his first CRCA Assistant Coach of the Year honor. In four seasons with Ole Miss, Lucas has been named GARC Assistant Coach of the Year three times, including this season.

The coaching duo helped the Rebels shock the nation this season, as they not only qualified for the NCAA Rifle Championship for the first time in 15 years but notched a third place overall finish at the event. Under Beasley and Lucas’ guidance, Ole Miss made a remarkable 39.4-point improvement from last season’s average (4668.7), raising it to a mark of 4708.1.

Beasley and Lucas helped four individuals earn a combined eight All-American honors and eight Rebels earn a combined 16 conference honors. Ole Miss also completely rewrote the record books this season, setting program records in aggregate team score (4734), air rifle team score (2383) and a smallbore team score that also was an NCAA Record (2361).

With one of the country’s most decorated coaching staff, Ole Miss rifle is well on its way to becoming a national powerhouse.

