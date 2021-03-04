MSDH expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi State Department of Health press release

JACKSON, Miss. – Beginning Thursday, those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi will now include all persons 50 years of age and older.

To date, 94 percent of COVID-19 related deaths (6,381) and 80 percent (7,342) of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Mississippi have been among those 50 and older.

“So far, about 350,000 persons aged 50 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. We are expanding our eligibility to this age group to increase the access to vaccination in this vulnerable population and prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

The modified eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi are as follows:

All persons aged 50 years and older.

All teachers/staff/employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings.

All first responders (including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials)

All healthcare personnel.

Persons aged 16-49 years with underlying medical conditions, as follows: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Down syndrome, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, diabetes, or other medical conditions determined by the medical provider.

To register for an appointment at a Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through site, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the MSDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for additional assistance.