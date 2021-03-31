MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

On Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, at approximately 5:17 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US-49 in Stone County. A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Michael Simon Jr., 43, of Biloxi, MS, was traveling south on US-49. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Michael Simon Jr. received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.