June 17, 2020

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mark Stephen Buckley, age 61, son of James Harper and Peggy Buckley, will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Palestine Baptist Church Sanctuary, 2336 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

Family and friends are cordially invited to come and share with the family as we pay tribute to Mark and his life on earth.

Mark passed away on June 17, 2020 in Covington, GA, and we have been unable until now to hold a service for him at his home church.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.