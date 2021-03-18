Louisiana’s Troop L Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes

Within the span of one hour, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated two separate fatal crashes in the Troop L area.

Covington – On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, shortly after 8:00 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 12 east of US 190 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Stanley A. Jackson of New Orleans.

The initial investigation revealed that Jackson was eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2017 Infiniti Q60 when he exited the roadway. His vehicle drove down an embankment and impacted a street sign as well as a tree.

Jackson was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is suspected to be a causal factor in the crash. As part of the investigation, a blood sample was taken from Jackson for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Slidell– On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, shortly before 9:00 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on US 190 Business east of Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Danny T. Davis Jr of Slidell.

The initial investigation revealed that Davis was wearing dark-colored clothing while riding a Schwinn Bicycle with no lights in an eastbound lane of US 190 Business during heavy rain conditions. An eastbound 2010 Toyota Highlander impacted Davis and ejected him off of his bicycle.

Davis was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.