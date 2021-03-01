February 26, 2021

Linda Lou Rowland Martin, age 80, of Picayune, MS passed away Friday, February 26, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Rutland, IL, she was a butcher, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Willet Rowland and Emma L. Dubois Rowland; son, Jeffery Joe Palmer; sister, Mary Sue Hathaway.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Willliam A. Martin; children, Tamaledge (David) Reaves, Angela (John David) Hunt, Morris Talmadge Lee, Stacey Lee, Mary (Doug) Foster and Tonya Boudreaux; grandchildren, Dusty (Ashley) Palmer, Chad (Cheryl) Palmer, Whitfield J. (Heather) Clark, Jessica Clark Terenzi, Heather (Zachary) Lee, Jonathon Hunt, Austin (Rachel) Lee, Coty Lee, BJ Jeansonne, Matthew (Maleficient) Lee, Matthew Boudreaux, and Chris Boudreaux; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Audry Jean “Bunny” Rowland and Wilma Dean Atkins; nephew, Lindsey Atkins; niece, Becky Atkins.

